ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Works approved a 1.35% decrease in electric rates for the third quarter of 2021.
Tony Pochard, superintendent of Anderson Municipal Light & Power, said Tuesday that the tracking factor for the months of July through September will result in a decrease of $1.32 per month for the average residential customer.
Pochard said the tracking factor is based on the cost of purchased power from the Indiana Municipal Power Agency, a group of 61 municipally owned electric utilities.
The average residential customer’s monthly bill for July through September will be $95.60 for the use of 800 kilowatts per month. The prior average residential cost for the second quarter of the year was $96.91.
In other business: The Board of Works approved a change order for the heating and air conditioning system at the Lafayette Water Treatment plant.
Superintendent Neal McKee said the increased cost is $24,716 with the contractor providing a $7,932 reimbursement.
The total cost of the change order is $16.784.
The board approved a replat of two lots in the 4700 block of Park Road into one lot for the construction of a new house.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the bank financing the new house construction wanted the property contained in one lot.
He said the property contains 15 acres in the Cole-Blair Addition.
