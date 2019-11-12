ANDERSON – The average residential customer of Anderson Municipal Light & Power will see a 49-cent increase on their electric bills for the first three months of 2020.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved the tracking factor for purchased power from Indiana Municipal Power Agency for the first quarter of the year. It’s the first time since last April that the tracking factor has increased.
Tony Pochard, superintendent of Anderson Municipal Light & Power, said the increase for the first quarter of 2020 is .53%.
The monthly bill for customers using 800 kilowatts of electricity per month was $91.86 in the fourth quarter and will increase to $92.35 per month.
The average residential customer bill is still lower than it was in 2014, he said.
The tracking factor is based on the cost of purchased power from the group of 61 municipally owned electric utilities.
Other business
After several attempts, the Board of Public Works took under advisement three bids for the replacement of curbs and sidewalks along Jefferson Street from East 19th to East 23rd Street.
The bids were rejected previously by the Board of Works because they exceeded the amount that was budgeted for the project.
Chuck Leser, Anderson city engineer, said the estimated cost of the project, being funded through the Anderson Community Development Department, is $280,000.
DC Construction Services bid $272,385; Partners N’ Concrete bid $279,475 and E&B Paving submitted a bid of $344,500.
The board is expected to award a contract at a special meeting on Thursday.
Leser said the replacement of the curbs and sidewalks will be completed this year.
The board awarded a $8,160 contract to AMI Construction for window replacement through the Homeowner Rehab project of the Anderson Community Development Department for 2568 W. 12th St.
