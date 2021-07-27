ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Works approved a 2.03% increase in electric rates for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Tony Pochard, superintendent of Anderson Municipal Light & Power, said Tuesday that the tracking factor for the months of October through December will result in an increase of $1.94 per month for the average residential customer.
The tracking factor is based on the cost of purchased power from the Indiana Municipal Power Agency, a group of 61 municipally owned electric utilities.
The average residential customer’s monthly bill for the last three months will be $97.54 for the use of 800 kilowatts per month.
Pochard said the residential electric rate for the final three months of the year is almost identical to the rate for the period from October through December of 2020.
He said recent electric usage across the Midwest is not showing an increase during the summer months.
“We normally don’t see a significant increase until the temperatures are in the mid-90s for four or five days in a row.”
In other business, the board declared as surplus a 1998 Buick LeSabre that had been used by the Anderson Economic Development Department. The title of the car was transferred to the Anderson Board of Works.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.