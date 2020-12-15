ANDERSON — The city of Anderson has reached a one-year contract agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police, which was approved Monday by the Anderson Board of Public Safety and will take effect Jan. 1 and run through Dec. 31.
Tom Brown, director of Human Resources, explained the contract provides for a 1% pay increase for 2021 base pay. That pay raise was approved earlier this year for all non-union city employees and elected officials.
Brown said there were no changes to the contract, with the union representing the police officers as was approved for 2020.
Mike Anderson, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said the union membership voted to approve the contract.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said Tuesday originally when Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. took office in 2016 the city negotiated four-year contracts with the unions.
“What we’re trying to do this year is reach a one-year contract agreement with the 1% raise because of the COVID pandemic,” he said. “Starting in 2022 we will work on negotiating four-year contracts with the union. It’s hard to know where we’re going to be at financially at this time.”
The Safety Board also approved the hiring of Nolan Schaefer, 28, who previously served on the Daleville Police Department, as a member of the Anderson Police Department.
