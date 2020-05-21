ANDERSON — A former Anderson Police Department substation site could soon be used for a food pantry.
The Anderson Board of Public Works received bids for the demolition of the former substation on Arrow Avenue.
Three bids were taken under advisement Wednesday. Davis Excavating submitted the low bid of $8,575 with Fredericks bidding $9,480 and Shroyer Brothers, $12,325.
APD opened the substation during the administration of Mayor J. Mark Lawler.
In addition to the presence of police officers during the day, the building was used for community outreach programs.
It was eventually donated to the Minority Health Coalition in 2006 during the administration of Mayor Kevin Smith.
Greg Winker, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said Thursday that there are plans by a local pastor, the Rev. Ray Wilkins, to relocate the food pantry from Westvale Manor to the site.
“It would provide more operating space,” he said of a new building on the property at 14th Street and Arrow Avenue.
Winkler said it would be a positive influence on the community and remove a desolate structure.
“The area would be ideal for a small neighborhood grocery store,” he said.
Electric rates
The board approved the tracking factor for third quarter electric rates for Anderson Municipal Light & Power.
Tony Pochard, the utility’s superintendent, said normally there is a drop in rates during the third quarter.
The tracking factor is based on the cost of purchased power from a group of 61 municipally owned electric utilities.
The rate is dropping 29 cents per month in July, August and September based on what the city is charged to purchase electricity from the Indiana Municipal Power Agency.
The average residential customer’s monthly bill will be $95.47.
