ANDERSON — The city is providing the final payment from food and beverage tax revenues for 2019 to the Anderson Township Youth Center.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved an amended memorandum of understanding between the city and former Trustee John Bostic, the director of the Youth Center.
The final payment is $25,000. The administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. agreed to provide $100,000 to the Youth Center this year for programming.
David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Public Works, said there have been no discussions about providing funding to the Youth Center in 2020.
A recent proposal has been presented to local residents that there is a group working with Trustee Mike Shively to reach an operating agreement with the Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Club.
Bostic said Tuesday the $25,000 will pay the expenses for Youth Center operations for approximately two months.
“There is a possibility we will ask for additional funding from the city for the Youth Center,” he said.
Since the Youth Center’s opening in 2016 in the 2900 block of Madison Avenue, it has received $300,000 from the city of Anderson and $70,000 from Madison County for programming costs.
During a community meeting last week, Lindsay Brown indicated that discussions have started with the Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Club about opening a facility at the Anderson Township Trustee’s Office.
Brown and Shively said there could be a possible 20-year lease with the Fort Wayne club.
Shively said the trustee’s office will pay utility and maintenance costs for the club and will continue to make the annual $140,000 bond payment on the field house that was added to the facility.
In other business: The Board of Public Works approved a resolution providing the non-utility employees of the city utility departments a 3% pay increase in 2020.
That increase is the same that non-union employees, department heads and elected officials received for 2020 that was approved previously by the Anderson City Council.
The board took under advisement two bids for the purchase of diesel fuel for the City of Anderson Transit System.
The bus system uses approximately 54,000 gallons of diesel fuel annually. Petroleum Traders of Fort Wayne submitted a bid of $2.05040 per gallon and Harvest Land of Richmond bid $2.05026 per gallon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.