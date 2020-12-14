ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Safety has awarded contracts for the purchase of body cameras for members of the police department.
The Safety Board on Monday voted to accept the bids of Utility Associates Inc., which submitted a bid of $1,330,930 for the purchase of 108 body cameras, and BayCom Inc., which submitted a bid of $588,920 for 95 computers for the patrol cars.
Assistant Chief Michel Lee said the city hopes to receive the body cameras and laptop computers by the end of April.
Last week, the Anderson City Council approved the transfer of $1,750,000 from the salaries of the Anderson Police Department and $200,000 from an insurance line item in the budget to pay for the equipment.
City Controller Doug Whitham explained the funding came from the city’s reimbursement from the CARES Act funding.
“This will expedient the purchase of the body cameras,” he said. “It’s the most cost-efficient way to purchase the cameras and laptops.”
Whitham said as a result of the CARES Act funding reimbursement the city will have no debt associated with the purchase.
The body cameras are being purchased through a five-year contract.
Lee said Utility Associates was the best system available to the department.
He said it is all-encompassing and includes training, installation, testing and verification.
Lee said the system includes unlimited storage.
He said the state requires storage for 180 days but Utility Associates will maintain the video in storage for five years.
Lee said under the terms of the contract the body cameras will be replaced every few years.
He said the first step will be the installation of the in-car computers.
City officials announced last June the intention to accelerate the purchase of body cameras in response to an incident in which a suspect was allegedly placed in a chokehold by Officer Brandon Reynolds.
Reynolds was eventually cleared of any violations of department policies by the Anderson Board of Public Safety.
Broderick said the department had in-car cameras in the 1990s but the quality was not very good. He said the major cost is the storage of information.
Broderick said the officers would not have the ability to turn off the cameras.
“Our plan is to have in-car cameras for all patrol cars and marked vehicles as well as cameras inside a few of our specialty vehicles,” he said in October.
“These cameras will allow the department another tool to collect evidence, protect officers from unfounded allegations, while at the same time providing transparency to the public our officers serve,” Broderick said.
