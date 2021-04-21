ANDERSON — The City of Anderson has four key positions open within the administration of Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr.
The key position is that of city engineer, which has been vacant since March with the retirement of Chuck Leser.
The position is posted on the city’s website, which states an engineering degree and professional engineering license is required.
The job has a salary range of $64,201 to $103,037, dependent on experience and qualifications.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said Wednesday said they received three applications for the job this week.
“The city engineer plays important roles in drainage, roads and economic development incentive packages,” he said. “The city engineer has to provide estimates on the cost of projects.”
Eicks said on technical drainage issues the city is contracting with Commonwealth Engineering.
The city is seeking a webmaster since Darla Sallee left to become the executive director of the Anderson Symphony Orchestra.
Sallee also oversaw the operations of Anderson TV.
“We consider those to be specialty jobs,” Eicks said. “We’re looking for someone to head up Anderson TV. Right now, Nick Harter and Chet Green are working on the programming.”
Tom Brown, director of Human Resources, has been serving as interim street commissioner for several months.
Recently, Terri Austin left her position with the city as the public information officer. Austin was working in the position on a part-time basis for more than a year.
Eicks said the administration is in the process of filling the street commissioner position.
