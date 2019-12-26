ANDERSON – The city of Anderson is preparing to relocate the employee health care clinic to the city's former dispatch center on West Eighth Street.
The city’s employee health clinic has been located at the Flagship Enterprise Center for several years and the intent is to move the clinic to the former dispatch center at Eighth Street and Gene Gustin Way in 2020.
The city's dispatch center was closed in October 2016 when Madison County opened the new state-of-the-art dispatch center for cover all police and fire departments on Jackson Street.
Tom Brown, director of human resources, said the city is changing its health care provider in 2020 to Care ATC.
Brown said the city intends to remodel a portion of the building for the clinic.
He said the initial bid for the remodeling came in at $200,000 more than was expected.
The administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. was looking at spending an estimated $250,000 to remodel the building.
The Anderson Health Commission in November voted to rebid the project and is considering hiring local architect Mike Montgomery of krM Architects to review the remodeling plans submitted by Care ATC.
Brown said the new contract with Care ATC will begin when the clinic's remodeling is complete.
The current contract with Activate expires in March, but can be extended on a month-to-month basis, he said.
Care ATC operates 80 clinics in 16 states, according to the company’s website, including Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.
“We want to make the clinic more accessible to city employees,” Broderick said Monday. “Instead of having to drive to the Flagship it will be more convenient for the employees.
“It will make it more cost efficient and the hope is that more employees will take advantage of the services being provided.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.