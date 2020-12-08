ANDERSON — The member of the Anderson City Council seeking funding for the expungement program for convicted felons is seeking a new revenue source.
The Fresh Start program was started earlier this year to help convicted felons expunge their criminal records to help them obtain employment.
The Anderson City Council conducted an informational meeting last month and several questions were raised concerning funding and the program’s operation.
The Indiana Black Expo, Anderson Chapter, submitted a request for $10,000 in food and beverage tax revenues from the city of Anderson and $5,000 from the Madison County Prosecutor’s office.
Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Monday if the Indiana Black Expo Anderson Chapter was having oversight of the funding, his office would not provide the funds.
“That’s not in my plans based on my past experience,” he said. “My office provided $3,000 to Indiana Black Expo for a boxing event that never took place. The funds were not returned or an accounting of how they were used provided.”
“I have some questions,” Cummings said. “There needs to be an explanation of how the money will be spent.”
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said Monday he is leaning toward not approving the request for $10,000.
Broderick said he has similar concerns as members of the city council.
“My understanding is that Black Expo has no involvement with the program, just a pass through organization to receive the funds,” he said. "That’s a concern.”
Broderick said Fresh Start is an idea without an organization.
He said city employee Anikka King, who works in the Economic Development Department, is involved and the city wants to make sure there is no conflict.
Broderick said tax revenue generated in the city of Anderson shouldn’t go to programs that are county wide.
Councilman Jon Bell said Tuesday he is looking at funding options for the program.
The Fresh Start group has requested that the Anderson City Council provide $10,000 from its budget for professional services.
“The mayor believes it’s an executive function,” Bell said. “I disagree. I’m seeking legal advice.”
Bell said the Indiana State Board of Accounts has provided two conflicting opinions on whether or not the city council can approve funding from its budget for the program.
Bell said he hopes to bring a resolution authorizing the funding before the council by the end of the year.
King said they were informed by city officials that they needed a not-for-profit organization to pass through the funding for the Fresh Start program.
She said it costs between $700 and $1,200 for an individual to expunge a criminal record and those participating in Fresh Start have to provide $250.
“This is a pilot program,” King said. “It will not be in existence forever.”
She said 55 people have expressed an interest in the program over the past six weeks and want to clear their felony record to obtain employment.
“We’re looking at a Phase 2,” King said. “We’re talking to companies for some financial assistance.
“The program has been a success,” she said. “We’re looking for financial incentives to invest in people to make them productive citizens of the community.”
Even though Broderick raised concerns about a possible conflict for King she gave her city office work number and email address as the contact point for those interested in the Fresh Start program.
