ANDERSON — For nearly four decades Carrie Mae Hyatt was a pioneer and leader in the African American community in Anderson.
From serving on several local boards to helping people in need Hyatt was always considered to be a go-to person in the community.
Last Friday Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. honored Hyatt’s effort to make Anderson a better community by dedicating several street signs near where Hyatt lived in Anderson.
The ceremony was attended by many family members and friends at the intersection of 19th and Hendricks streets, the neighborhood Hyatt called home.
Hyatt, 65, died in 2003 in Jeffersonville but the African American community had recognized her commitment to the city.
She received the Issac Weatherly Jr. Community Service Award from the African American Leadership Forum in 2002 for her work with Anderson Black Expo, the NAACP, as a volunteer and staff member with Madison County Head Start and the opening of a food bank.
The Carrie Mae Hyatt Food Pantry will soon be located in a new facility near the intersection of Nichol and Arrow avenues.
“My grandmother gave so much of herself to others on the west side of Anderson,” her granddaughter Yolanda Paige said. “I can remember staying all night with her and the phone would ring non-stop with people needing her assistance or just to ask for support.”
At the time of her death, James Burgess called Hyatt a pioneer in Anderson.
“She was a great woman,” he said. “Carrie Mae had a keen insight into the community. She always believed that people should help each other in the community.”
