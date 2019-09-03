ANDERSON — Design work will begin in the near future to develop a four-lane highway from Anderson to Pendleton with trails on both sides of the road.
The Anderson Board of Public Works approved a memorandum of understanding Tuesday with the town of Pendleton for the design work to extend 67th Street from Layton Road to Indiana 38.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the city has been working with the town of Pendleton for several years.
“It was determined that the extension of 67th Street is the best way to go,” he said. “The alignment study is currently underway.”
Broderick said $2.4 million in federal funds is set aside for the design work, and Anderson and Pendleton will provide $611,000 in matching funds.
The city of Anderson will provide 70% of the matching funds, and the Anderson Redevelopment Commission will be asked to provide the city’s share of the design cost.
Chuck Leser, Anderson city engineer, said the total project length is 3.88 miles with 2.69 miles within the city limits and 1.19 miles in Pendleton.
He said the total design cost is $3,017,000 and the Board of Works approved a contract with the engineering firm of Beam, Longest & Neff.
Leser said Anderson is providing $436,615 toward the design phase cost, which includes the design for two bridges, and Pendleton will be providing $174,568.
The design work will take an estimated four years to complete and doesn’t include right-of-way acquisition, he said.
As proposed, County Road 400 South will be widened from Layton Road north to between county roads 475 West and 525 West and then go south to Indiana 38, to the west of Pine Lakes at Exit 219 of Interstate 69.
The original plan was to extend 73rd Street to Pendleton, but it was determined it would limit potential growth along the corridor.
The 67th Street route will open additional acreage to potential development on both the north and south sides of the planned expansion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.