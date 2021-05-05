ANDERSON — The City of Anderson received a wide range of bids for the demolition of a historic structure in north Anderson.
The Board of Public Works on Tuesday took under advisement four bids for the demolition of the former Naval Reserve Center on Oak Street.
The low bid of $58,250 was submitted by Shroyer Brothers. Other bids received were Fredericks, $85,000; Davis Excavating, $92,900; and Cox Recycling, $174,100.
David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Public Works, said the estimate to demolish the building was between $60,000 and $65,000.
He said the city still has to receive bids for the removal of asbestos from the building before the demolition work can begin.
"The building needs to be demolished, and we finally had the money in the budget," Eicks said.
Located on the north side of Shadyside Park for at least 75 years, the Naval Reserve Center building has been used as the headquarters for the Anderson Parks Department, the North Anderson Community Center and the Police Athletic League.
At the time the facility was closed in 2012, the Anderson Police Department didn’t want people in the North Anderson Community Center because of mold and asbestos issues.
It has been vacant since then and is currently boarded up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.