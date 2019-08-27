ANDERSON – The ongoing saga of replacing the roof on the City of Anderson Transit System garage and offices has taken another unusual turn.
For the fourth time this year the Anderson Board of Public Works advertised for bids to replace the roof. The previous three low bids were rejected because they were higher than the amount budgeted for the work.
The bids included two different proposals to replace the roof and the underlying fiber board over the insulation on the building.
The five bids were taken under advisement for review.
The low bid was submitted by AMI Construction of Anderson in the amount of $80,000 and $90,000.
Anderson City Attorney Tim Lanane said AMI failed to include a $2,000 bid surety check in its bid, which would be problematic.
A second bid, submitted by Foster Contracting of Greenwood in the amounts of $216,022 and $197,225, was found to have been not in compliance and was for the wrong advertised project.
Rencon Services of Pendleton submitted bids of $119,690 and $144,990 for the work, which was the second lowest of the five received.
Fredericks Inc. of Pendleton bid $129,000 and $159,000; and Roofing Systems of Indiana submitted a bid of $204,308 and $130,778.
