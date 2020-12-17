ANDERSON — The city of Anderson took bids under advisement for a proposed major sewer project along the White River from Edgewater Park to Scatterfield Road.
The Board of Public Works received six bids ranging from a low of $2.6 million to $4.3 million for the project.
Robin Goff of the Indianapolis engineering firm of Beam, Longest & Neff said her estimate of the project was $5 million.
The following bids were received Thursdazy: Atlas Excavating, $2,619,703; Brackney Inc., $3,327,182; Cobalt Civil Engineering, $3,523,305; Cleary Construction, $3,638,500; Eagle Valley Inc., $3,945,000; and Lykins Construction, $4,325,055.
Goff said work on the project will start with the removal of trees on the north side of the White River in January and has to be completed by April 1.
The city is paying for the project through available funds in the Water Pollution Control budget.
The project will install a 72-inch and 36-inch sewer line on the north bank of the river to accomplish the removal of two combined sewer overflows into the White River.
The project includes the removal of trees along the river for the placement of the two new sewer lines which would be adjacent to an existing 36-inch sewer line.
Nara Manor, superintendent of Anderson Water Pollution Control Department, said previously the trees have to be removed by April 1 before bats become active along the river as a roosting site.
This is the second phase of the White River Interceptor Sewer project that started in Athletic Park and has already crossed Eighth Street.
Manor said the new sewer will increase capacity in the sewer line.
The first phase of the project started in Athletic Park and has already crossed Eighth Street to Edgewater Park.
