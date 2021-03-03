ANDERSON – The city has taken bids under advisement for this year's street paving program and for the construction of pickleball courts.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Wednesday took under advisement three contractors' bids for street paving work.
City Engineer Chuck Leser said the estimate for the work is $700,000, but he added the city has the funds available.
The low bid was received from Midwest Paving of Noblesville at $710,487. Bids were also submitted by DC Construction at $784,517 and E&B Paving at $824,506.
David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Works, said the Anderson Street Department also does paving work on city streets.
Three bids were received for the construction of pickleball courts at the Shadyside Park Activity Center.
Globe Asphalt Paving of Indianapolis submitted the low bid of $96,651; DC Construction bid $104,310; and PCC Sports of Missouri bid $158,515.
Leser said the estimated cost is $100,000.
The city plans to construct six pickleball courts to be adjacent to the Shadyside Activity Center, located off Alexandria Pike.
The city is also constructing four pickleball courts at the renovated Mays Park near the intersection of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue.
In other business: The board approved a professional service contract with Daupler Inc. in the amount of $4,800.
Neal McKee, superintendent of the Anderson Water Department, said this is a one-year pilot program. He said the company will handle the after normal business hour calls for service.
The board approved a contract with DB Engineering for $18,000 to do the required asset management survey of city streets for future state Community Crossings grants.
