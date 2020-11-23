ANDERSON — The city has taken under advisement bids for the purchase of body cameras and in-car computers for the Anderson Police Department.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety received one bid for the body cameras and one bid to upgrade computers for the patrol cars.
Utility Associates Inc. submitted a bid of $1,330,930 for 108 body cameras and BayCom Inc. submitted a bid of $588,920 for 95 computers for the patrol cars.
The body cameras are being purchased through a five-year contract.
Assistant APD Chief Mike Lee said the Utility Associates was the best system available to the department. He said it was all encompassing to include training, installation, testing and verification, plus the system includes unlimited storage.
He said the state requires storage for 180 days but Utility Associates will maintain the video in storage for five years.
Lee said under the terms of the contract the body cameras will be replaced every few years.
He said the police department hopes to have the body cameras in use by the end of the first quarter of 2021.
Installation of the in-car computers will be the first step, Lee said.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the city is looking at several options to pay for the new equipment.
He said the city is seeking approximately $1.5 million in CARES Act funding from the state for APD’s payroll during the coronavirus pandemic.
Broderick said those funds will be returned to the APD budget for payroll and the City Council will be asked to approve the transfer of those funds to pay a portion of the costs.
He said another option is the city could borrow the money over five years and is checking to see if federal grant funds will be available next year.
“The police department looked at various systems,” Broderick said of the equipment bids. “The department was impressed with their state-of-the-art technology.”
He said the unlimited storage of data in the bid was crucial because that is the majority of the costs. He said the officers would not be able to turn off the cameras.
“We’re pleased with the bids,” Broderick said.
City officials announced last June the intention to accelerate the purchase body cameras in response to an incident involving Officer Brandon Reynolds, who was accused of using a chokehold on a suspect.
Reynolds was eventually cleared of any violations of department policies by the Board of Public Safety.
Broderick said the department had in-car cameras in the 1990s but the quality was not very good.
“Our plan is to have in-car cameras for all patrol cars and marked vehicles as well as cameras inside a few of our specialty vehicles,” he said in October.
“These cameras will allow the department another tool to collect evidence, protect officers from unfounded allegations, while at the same time providing transparency to the public our officers serve,” Broderick said.
