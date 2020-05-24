ANDERSON — The city of Anderson is moving forward with two road improvement projects to be completed this year.
The Anderson Board of Public Works took under advisement Wednesday's bids for repaving of both Raible Avenue and portions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The city received a $1 million grant through the Community Crossings program administered by the Indiana Department of Transportation to repave Raible Avenue from 38th Street to Cross Street.
The low bid on the project was from E&B Paving in the amount of $1,426,063 and a second bid from Graddy Brothers for $1,667,111.
Anderson has received $4 million in Community Crossings grant funds from the state.
The city received $1 million in 2017 to repave Eighth Street from Winding Way to Scatterfield Road.
In 2018, state matching funds of $1 million were used to repave 53rd Street from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Scatterfield Road.
Anderson used the $1 million state grant in 2019 to repave 38th Street from Scatterfield Road to Columbus Avenue and from Madison Avenue to the railroad tracks at Raible Avenue.
The funds also enabled the repaving of Broadway from School Street north to the intersection with Indiana 9.
After rejecting an earlier bid for concrete repairs along MLK Boulevard from just north of 67th Street to Interstate 69, the city took under advisement a new bid from E&B Paving.
E&B Paving’s new bid for the work is $2,292,776.
The previous E&B Paving bid was $2,547,682. The engineer’s estimate on the project was $2 million.
The city will compact the concrete road surface from the 6700 block out to the interstate and then cover it with 8 inches of asphalt.
The intersections at 67th and 73rd streets will remain concrete because of the heavy truck traffic.
The repairs are expected to last 20 to 30 years. During construction work, two-way traffic will be shifted to the east and west lanes.
Last year the Anderson Redevelopment Commission voted to provide $4 million in tax increment financing funds for repaving from 25th Street to Interstate 69.
The city repaved 73rd Street from MLK to Layton Road with a portion of the funding.
