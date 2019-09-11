ANDERSON – The city administration is expected to request funding for the design phase of the extension of 67th Street to Pendleton.
Chuck Leser, Anderson city engineer, made a presentation to the Anderson Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday in preparation of requesting $436,615, the city’s share of the design work.
$2.4 million in federal funds is set aside for the design work and Anderson and Pendleton will provide $611,000 in matching funds.
The project will extend 67th Street from Layton Road to Indiana 38 to eventually include a four-lane highway with 10-foot walking trails on both sides of the road.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.'s administration is expected to request the funding from the Redevelopment Commission in October utilizing revenues from the tax increment financing district.
Leser said four route options were considered before the current configuration was accepted.
Anderson will be responsible for the portion from Layton Road to old Indiana 132 and Pendleton will have from old Indiana 132 to Ind. 38.
He said Anderson will provide $436,615 and Pendleton will pay the remaining $174,569 for the design work, which is expected to take four years to complete.
“We need to have a complete set of construction drawings completed and ready to go before we can start with right-of-way acquisition,” Leser said.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the project is aligned with the city’s comprehensive plan.
“It is a priority,” he said of the project. “The Flagship Enterprise Center has less than 200 acres available for development, without extending the road.”
Richard Symmes, president of the Redevelopment Commission, said the development is necessary to bring new jobs to the community.
The total project length is 3.88 miles with 2.69 miles within the city limits and 1.19 miles in Pendleton.
The Board of Public Works recently approved a contract with the engineering firm of Beam, Longest & Neff for the design work at a cost of $3 million.
As proposed, County Road 400 South will be widened from Layton Road north to between 475 West and 525 West and then go south to Indiana 38, to the west of Pine Lakes at Exit 219 of Interstate 69.
The original plan was to extend 73rd Street to Pendleton, but it was determined it would limit potential growth along the corridor.
