ANDERSON — A date of March 14 has been set to accept bids for asphalt paving work by the Anderson Board of Public Works.
City Engineer Matt House said Tuesday that funding for the work is the second half of the $1 million state Community Crossing grant the city received in 2022.
House said the paving work includes 38th Street from Scatterfield Road to Rangeline Road and Charles Street from Scatterfield to Virgil Cook Boulevard.
Last year, Midwest Paving was awarded a $437,000 contract using part of the $1 million Community Crossing grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Repaving and reconstruction work was done on Madison Avenue, Brown-Delaware Street and West 29th Street.
The work on Madison Avenue extended from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the railroad tracks at 17th Street.
The repaving work on Brown-Delaware will extend from Eighth Street south to 14th Street and on West 29th from Columbus Avenue to Meridian Street.
In other business: The board approved a three-year contract with MacAllistar CAT for the maintenance of the on-site generator and portable generators for the Anderson Water Pollution Control Department.
The three-year contract was for $93,062.