Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy with rain early. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain early. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.