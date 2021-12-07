ANDERSON – The city of Anderson has set a bid date for the replacement of curbs and sidewalks on three city streets.
The Anderson Board of Public Works set Dec. 28 to accept bids for the three projects that will be funded through the Anderson Community Development Department.
The reconstruction work will take place on:
- 15th Street, from Walton Street to Arrow Avenue
- Dewey Street, from Eighth to Ninth streets
- Halford Street, from 16th to 18th streets
The board approved a new contract with Ball State University for 2022 with the Small Business Development Corp.
The Small Business Development Corp. conducted 29 workshops this year and helped local businesses apply for CARES Act funding, said Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department. The Small Business Development Corp. also provides great help for identifying markets and developing business plans.
He said the Small Business Development Corp. assisted four new business operations with an investment in excess of $271,000 and creation of 160 employment opportunities.
The 2021 contract was for $13,500, Winkler said; next year’s is for the same amount.
