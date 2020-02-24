ANDERSON — As promised by the city administration, the public will have input on the renovation of Mays Park.
The city and the Anderson Parks & Recreation Department, along with consultants from HWC Engineering, will conduct a public input meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 2 in the Anderson City Building atrium.
The meeting will provide information regarding the city’s plan for major renovations at the park and public input and suggestions for improvements will be taken.
Mays Park is located on the southeast corner of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue.
Last year, the Park Board and City Council voted for the city administration to refinance a $3 million bond issue to improve Mays and Athletic parks.
The proposal for Mays Park is to improve the facilities that are already there, Katherine Plunkett of HWC said.
She said the plan is to consolidate all the parking on the north side of 10th Street and construct a splash pad and walking trail.
On the south side of 10th Street, Plunkett said, there would be improvements to the basketball and tennis courts, a pickle ball court and improvements to the existing building.
The estimated cost of the improvements at Mays Park is $1 million to $1.25 million.
Several residents addressed the Park Board in December concerning what they would like to see done at Mays Park, asking the Park Board to receive more public input on the project and about maintenance of the facilities.
