ANDERSON — Bid dates have been set by the Anderson Board of Public Works for the 2021 street paving program and construction of pickleball courts at Shadyside Park.
The Board of Public Works on Wednesday set a March 2 bid date for the construction of six pickleball courts to be adjacent to the Shadyside Activity Center, located off Alexandria Pike.
The city is also constructing four pickleball courts at the renovated Mays Park facility near the intersection of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue.
A March 2 bid date also was set for the city’s 2021 street paving program at various locations around Anderson.
David Eicks, chairman, said the city didn’t want to announce at this time the amount budgeted because of the bidding process.
Board members awarded two contracts to DC Construction to replace the curbs and sidewalks on 24th Street and 10th Street.
City Engineer Chuck Leser said the work is scheduled to be completed by the first week of April.
DC Construction submitted the low bid of $216,641 for the replacement of curbs and sidewalks on a four-block stretch of 24th Street from Madison Avenue to Fairview Street.
The company submitted the low bid of $26,924 to replace 225 feet of curbs and sidewalks along 10th Street from west of John Street to the alley as part of the Mays Park improvement project.
Anderson On Tap To Return
The board approved an agreement with Indiana on Tap for the annual Anderson On Tap Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival.
The agreement runs through 2024.
Eicks said the festival will take place on Meridian Street with the street closed from Eighth Street to 13th Street for the annual event.
Anderson on Tap celebrated the fifth year of the festival last September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.