ANDERSON — An October bid date has been set for improvements to two city parks on Anderson’s west side.
The Anderson Board of Public Works set Oct. 5 to accept bids for improvements to Jackson Park and Streaty Park.
The improvements are being funded through the Anderson Community Development Department through Community Development Block Grant funds.
The improvement at Jackson Park includes upgrades to the existing shelter house and restrooms. The park’s at West 22nd Street and Raible Avenue.
David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Public Works, said new playground equipment will be installed at Streaty Park, 1900 block of Park Avenue, and a new metal roof will be installed on the shelter house.
The board awarded a contract to buy office furniture for the new Anderson bus terminal to Miller Huggins for $23,546.
Three bids were taken under advisement for the purchase of the furniture for the new terminal’s lobby.
RJE Business Interiors submitted the low bid of $68,377, with Miller Huggins submitting a bid of $76,465, and PC&A Business Environment bidding $90,719.
Eicks said last week that the terminal should be opened within the next six to eight weeks.
The City of Anderson Transit System, or CATS, terminal will be on the north side of the first floor, with a loading and unloading zone to the east.
The remaining first floor space and the second and third floors will be available for leasing to developers.
Jackson Street from 14th to 13th streets will be reduced to two lanes with the current right lane modified for parking in front of the terminal.
The project is costing $8.5 million. The city received a $6.3 million federal grant and $1.5 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to help pay for the project.
