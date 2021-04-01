ANDERSON — The City of Anderson will provide the Rangeline Community Center with $100,000 over the next five years.
The Anderson Board of Public Works approved the agreement between the city and the community center Monday for the providing of programming and activities for senior citizens.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the agreement includes the appointment of two members of the Rangeline Community Center board of directors with voting powers.
Broderick said he has not named the two people to serve on the board.
He said if the Rangeline Community Center should cease operations within the next five years the city will be reimbursed $20,000 per year.
Broderick said upgrades to the facility are underway and the city will have a mortgage on the property.
“In the past, there were issues with the board and litigation that has been resolved,” Broderick said. “We have been working with the board for several years.
“It’s important that we provide activities for our senior citizens,” he said. “It appears the Community Center is being well run now.”
The building was constructed in 1968 by General Motors employees as an activities center for the company’s retirees.
In other business
The board approved a change order lowering the amount paid for the replacement of curbs and sidewalks on 24th Street from Madison Avenue.
Amber Lewis-Lilly, with the Anderson Community Development Department, said the project cost was reduced by $7,771 to $207,869.
She said the contract was awarded based on the unit price for materials and this is the final amount.
The board approved a $1,484 increase for the replacement of curbs and sidewalks on Tenth Street west of the alley to John Street, part of the Mays Park revitalization project.
The contract was based on the unit price of materials and the final cost is $28,407.
