ANDERSON — The city of Anderson is moving forward with the purchase of body cameras and in-car computers for the Anderson Police Department.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety has set a date of Nov. 22 to receive bids for the purchase of 110 body cameras and 95 upgraded computers for the patrol cars.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the city is hoping to use federal CARES Act money to purchase the laptops.
The city is working on a financing agreement to purchase the equipment in the first part of next year with the first payment not due until the end of 2021.
Broderick said the city will be seeking grant funding to help pay for the body cameras, which officers would not have the ability to turn off.
City officials announced last June the intention to accelerate the purchase of body cameras in response to an incident involving Officer Brandon Reynolds in which a suspect was alleged to have been placed in a chokehold.
Reynolds was later cleared of any violations of department policies by the Anderson Board of Public Safety.
Broderick said the department had in-car cameras in the 1990s but the quality was not very good. He said the major cost is the storage of information.
Since June, Chief Jake Brown and assistant chief Mike Lee have put in a substantial amount of time in analyzing the equipment to determine what would be best for the department, Broderick said.
“Our plan is to have in-car cameras for all patrol cars and marked vehicles as well as cameras inside a few of our specialty vehicles, such as our transport van, we anticipate this would be 80 cameras,” Broderick said in October.
“These cameras will allow the department another tool to collect evidence, protect officers from unfounded allegations, while at the same time providing transparency to the public our officers serve,” he said.
