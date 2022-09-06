ANDERSON — The Anderson Water Department has received approval to purchase five new pickup trucks and a backhoe.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved the request of Neal McKee, superintendent of the water department, to purchase four F150 pickups, one F350 service truck and the backhoe.
McKee said the purchase was made through a state program, costing the city $365,218.
Doug Whitham, Anderson City controller, said the equipment is being purchased through a lease program.
He said the payments through U.S. Bank run from July 1, 2023, through July 1, 2026.
McGee said the equipment being replaced is about 20 years old and will be sold at auction.
The board approved an agreement with the U.S. Geological Society to continue to monitor the White River staging stations.
Nara Manor, superintendent of the Anderson Water Pollution Control Department, said the two stage stations are at Dewey Street and Athletic Park.
She said the stations keep track of the levels of the White River and track potential flooding.
The city will pay $16,600 of the cost, the same as in previous years, with the USGS paying $8,600.