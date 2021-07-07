ANDERSON – The organizers of the annual Soulfest event are claiming retribution by the administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. for alleged problems in 2020.
Larry McClendon, president of the Redwood Foundation, and several supporters mounted a protest Wednesday outside the city building maintaining the city is now charging for services that were provided in past years at no cost.
Soulfest is set for Aug. 5 through Aug. 8 at Fairview Park.
Last year McClendon went to the Anderson City Council to protest the decision by the Anderson Police Department not to provide security for the event at Fairvew Park.
A special committee of Anderson City Council has found, in a split decision, no prejudice or discrimination by police against the Soulfest event last August.
“The city decided after the protest last year and investigation and this year the Mayor wants me to pay for everything,” he said. “For six years, even before his administration, we didn’t have to pay for anything. People saw the value of the event to the community.
“We can’t get trash cans out there, no police security,” McClendon said. “We don’t have that kind of money.”
He estimated the cost including utilities total $20,000.
“I’ve tried to contact the administration for the past three months and they won’t return phone calls,” McClendon said.
He said the event will proceed as scheduled.
“I’m more than happy to talk to the Mayor,” McClendon said.
Donita Thompson with the Redwood Foundation said the organizer’s never paid for anything in the past.
“The city used to give us a $2,000 sponsorship every year,” she said. “I turned in a request and never got a reply.”
Thompson said the Redwood Foundation has paid to use Fairview Park.
“We have to pay for the police security,” she said. “We never had to do that in the past.”
Soulfest operates on donations from the community, Thompson said.
“This is retaliation against us,” she said. “They want to shut our organization down.”
Broderick said Wednesday that Soulfest started the year before he took office and the prior administration of Mayor Kevin Smith gave minimal support.
“Last year we gave them $2,000 from the city and tried to work with them,” he said. “They’re never really satisfied.”
Broderick said city officials requested the parade route in advance, which was not provided.
“They told us there would be no more than 750 people at the event and it was more than 1,500,” he said. “Then there were several shootings in the area.”
After the 2020 Soulfest event, Broderick said, he made the decision not to sponsor the event.
“We have made everything available and told them how to obtain the services,” he said. “The bottom line is we’re not treating them differently from anyone else.”
An email sent by Broderick to Jama Donovan, superintendent of Anderson Parks & Recreation, and provided to The Herald Bulletin, states the city will provide a large dumpster and smaller trash receptacles at no charge.
The city will not pay for portable toilets, and the city will provide police officers for security but the Redwood Foundation has to pay the cost.
The police department will assign officers to work in the area at no cost and the city is requesting information about the planned parade route.
The Redwood Foundation will have to pay for utility costs.
Any amusement rides have to be permitted by the Indiana State Fire Marshall’s office.
The Park Board this week agreed to rent a stage to Soulfest at half the cost, which has been standard practice for other not-for-profit events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.