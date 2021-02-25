ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Works approved a 1.2% increase in electric rates for the second quarter of 2021.
Kevin Carr, assistant superintendent of Anderson Municipal Light & Power, said Wednesday that the tracking factor for the months of April through June will result in an increase of $1.15 per month for the average residential customer.
Carr said there was an increase in electricity usage during the recent cold spell in central Indiana that saw temperatures remain below the freezing mark for several weeks.
The tracking factor is based on the cost of purchased power from the Indiana Municipal Power Agency, a group of 61 municipally owned electric utilities.
The average residential customer’s monthly bill for April through June will be $96.91 for the use of 800 kilowatts per month. The prior average residential cost for the first three months of the year was $95.76.
Tony Pochard, superintendent of Anderson Light & Power, previously said normally when there is an increase in the tracking factor costs for one quarter it is followed by a decline.
