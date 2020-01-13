ANDERSON — The Anderson Civilian Review Board has officially closed the case brought against demoted Police Chief Tony Watters.
Local resident Derek O’Brien last year filed a complaint after a confrontation with Watters at the Dickmann Town Center in July.
The board will not be making a recommendation to the Anderson City Council regarding O’Brien’s complaint.
The Civilian Review Board voted not to take any action last October to give Watters a chance to respond to the complaint.
Outgoing CRB chairman Carl Chambers did not respond and the case was closed.
O’Brien provided the CRB with a written statement in October after informing the members he didn’t want to pursue the matter.
Watters was removed as chief of the Anderson Police Department by Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. on Oct. 13 after allegations of professional misconduct was raised by the Indiana State Police following the arrest of Watters’ son, Adam, on charges of domestic violence in June.
“I’m glad he won’t be the top cop anymore,” O’Brien wrote. “Anger management and sensitivity training would go a long way to make him respect everyone he serves.”
O’Brien added it will provide confidence to residents that Watters won’t be crossing any lines in the future.
At the time, JB Shelton, a review board member, wanted the board to recommend that a copy of the complaint be included in Watters’ personnel file. That action was not taken by the CRB.
Watters could not be reached for comment Monday.
other business
Chambers resigned as a member of the board appointed by City Councilman Lance Stephenson. He will be replaced by Joe Carney.
The board set Feb. 10 for the drafting of new bylaws.
Anderson Human Relations Director Tamie Dixon-Tatum agreed to assist the board in developing the bylaws.
Dixon-Tatum said she would review bylaws of other civilian review boards operating in Indiana and present them at the Feb. 10 meeting.
Marilyn Goree was elected chairman of the Civilian Review Board; Cindy Clendenen was elected vice chairman; and Shelton will serve as secretary.
