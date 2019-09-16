ANDERSON — The Anderson Civilian Review Board has delayed for at least one month a decision on making a recommendation on a complaint filed against Police Chief Tony Watters.
Local resident Derek O’Brien filed the complaint against Watters concerning an incident near the Dickmann Town Center on June 14.
The board decided Monday to contact O’Brien to determine if he wanted to go forward with the complaint or allow it to lapse.
The next Civilian Review Board meeting is set for Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Anderson City Building.
The ordinance creating the Civilian Review Board, adopted by the Anderson City Council in 2011, states the board can make advisory only and non-binding recommendations to the city, departments and officials.
In his complaint, O’Brien said he was playing a guitar on the sidewalk on the west side of Meridian Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. and was approached by someone wearing an APD shirt and riding a motorcycle.
O’Brien said he later learned the officer was Watters, who told him that he had to move and could play at Southtown Plaza. O’Brien said he asked Watters why he had to move and wanted to know if he was doing anything illegally. He said at the July meeting of the Civilian Review Board the officer asked for his name, identification and if there were any outstanding warrants.
Jewel Morgan, president of the Civilian Review Board, said following the July meeting she requested a meeting with Watters to discuss the complaint.
She didn’t hear back from Watters.
“Mr. O’Brien and the public got an education from it,” Morgan said. “The board has done all it can do.”
Board member JB Shelton said there are no signs at the park against the performing of live music, prohibiting loitering or panhandling.
Local resident Randy Willis said the city has been hoping to keep drug use and loitering to a minimum at the park.
“My belief is the city went too far,” he said. “He (O’Brien) had a right to play music and to put a hat on the ground. The police chief went overboard by asking him to move on.”
Maurice Wheeler, a member of the board, said they should contact O’Brien to determine if he wants to move forward with the complaint.
“If we let it go,” he said of making a recommendation to the Anderson City Council, “we will get no respect from the police department.”
Shelton wanted the board to consider a recommendation to have the complaint placed in Watters’ personnel file.
O’Brien appeared before the Civilian Review Board in July but there wasn’t a quorum of the nine-member board and no official action could be taken.
At the time, O’Brien said he didn’t want an apology from Watters and didn’t want to have any further interaction with the chief.
