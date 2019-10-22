ANDERSON — The Anderson Civilian Review Board intends to offer demoted Police Chief Tony Watters the opportunity to respond to a complaint filed in July.
Watters was removed as chief of the Anderson Police Department by Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. on Oct. 13 after allegations of professional misconduct was raised by the Indiana State Police following the arrest of Watters' son, Adam, on charges of domestic violence in June.
Local resident Derek O’Brien filed the complaint after a confrontation with Tony Watters at the Dickmann Town Center.
Civilian Review Board President Jewell Morgan read a statement from O’Brien on Monday.
“I’m glad he won’t be the top cop anymore,” O’Brien wrote. “Anger management and sensitivity training would go a long way to make him respect everyone he serves.”
O’Brien added it will provide confidence to residents that Watters won’t be crossing any lines in the future.
“We need to keep from expunging his record and becoming a “gypsy” cop in another town,” he said.
JB Shelton, a review board member, wanted the board to recommend that a copy of the complaint be included in Watters' personnel file.
Carl Chambers, vice president of the board, made a motion that was approved to invite Watters to the December meeting to make a statement concerning the incident with O’Brien.
Morgan resigns from board
President Jewell Morgan announced that she was resigning from the board effective immediately and that Chambers would assume the reins of leadership.
Morgan said she has served four years on the board and it was time for new leadership.
She expressed frustration with the problems faced by the board.
“Thank you for all the work you have done,” Rebecca Crumes, president of the Anderson City Council, said after Morgan announced her resignation.
“You brought order and organization to the Civilian Review Board,” Crumes said.
Councilman Jon Bell, R-3rd District, will have to name Morgan’s replacement on the review board.
In other business, Jen Rusher was named the newest board member to represent the 2nd Council District, represented by Democrat Donna Davis.
