ANDERSON — When the Anderson Civilian Review Board meets in November, it will be with the express purpose of developing a set of bylaws and procedures to handle complaints.
The Civilian Review Board (CRB) was created by city ordinance in 2011. The ordinance has been amended several times.
The organization has never created its own set of bylaws to address an attendance policy, appointment of new members and procedures dealing with complaints that have been filed.
During the Monday meeting, member James Noethich made a motion to dedicate the November meeting to only a discussion on bylaws and procedures.
“A special meeting will allow all the members to review the city ordinances and be prepared with recommendations,” he said.
Ollie H. Dixon, the Anderson city councilman that was the advocate for the creation of the CRB, said the members should review all the ordinances and amendments.
JB Shelton, a CRB member, said the bylaws will give some direction for the organization to function.
“We can add to the ordinances,” she said. “We can present recommendations to the city council for proposed changes.”
Shelton said the CRB should follow the accepted Roberts Rules of Order when conducting their meetings.
During the October city council meeting, outgoing CRB president Jewell Morgan said there was no attendance policy in writing.
Dixon said if a member misses two of three consecutive meetings they can be replaced.
There was also discussion on whether CRB members have to reside in one of the six council districts to serve on the board or can reside anywhere in the city.
The current ordinance only states a member has to live in Anderson.
Under the city’s codification of ordinances, the CRB may adopt appropriate rules governing its procedure, meetings and training. The rules shall be available through the Anderson City Clerk’s office.
Any complaint made has to be within 15 days of an alleged incident to the appropriate city department head and if not made within that time frame a complaint cannot be pursued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.