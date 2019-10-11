ANDERSON – The Anderson Civilian Review Board has received approval to begin developing bylaws and to establish policies to make recommendations to the City Council.
JB Shelton, a newly appointed member of the Civilian Review Board, appeared before the Anderson City Council on Thursday asking how the organization can move forward with the creation of bylaws.
“Can we create our own bylaws based on Robert’s Rules of Order and the local ordinances?” Shelton asked.
Shelton said the board also wants to establish a procedure to make recommendations on its findings to the city council.
In recent months there has been discussion between the board and council members concerning attendance policies, appointments to the board and how to conduct the public meetings.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon, who was a driving force behind the creation of the Civilian Review Board in 2011, said the board can create its own bylaws and then bring them to the City Council for final approval.
“You can recommend to the council the bylaws and policies,” Dixon said.
Councilman Jon Bell asked if the local ordinances creating the Civilian Review Board allow for the creation of bylaws.
Paul Podlejski, assistant city attorney, said the board can adopt its own rules and procedures.
“How they conduct business doesn’t have to come before the council,” he said.
Council President Rebecca Crumes said the Civilian Review Board can make recommendations to the council on possible amendments to the ordinance creating the board.
During the City Council meeting in July, there was a consensus among the members that the ordinance needed to be revised.
Crumes said at the time there was a problem in getting the board members to attend the meetings.
She wants to review how the nine members of the review board are appointed, which currently allows each of the council members to make an appointment.
There is a process for the city council, by a majority vote, to name someone to the board if a member doesn’t attend meetings or a council person fails to make an appointment.
Dixon said members who miss two of three consecutive meetings can be replaced.
Bell said there should be an attendance policy adopted by the board in writing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.