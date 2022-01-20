To clarify a passage in an article published Thursday, Indiana House Bill 1001, which would restrict employer vaccine mandates, received “no” votes from Democrats and some conservatives; some members of the latter group spent testimony time spreading disinformation about the vaccine’s safety and COVID-19 treatments. A few moderate Republicans also voted against the bill but didn’t testify.
