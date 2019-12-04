Question. Persuade. Refer. Three actions that could save a life.
That was the lesson at Community Hospital’s Education Center on Tuesday.
QPR is an emergency mental health intervention created by Paul Quinnett in 1995.
About 20 people spent about an hour and a half over lunch listening to Aspire’s Kristin Lamb teach QPR along with sharing their own experiences and wrapping up with role playing.
The biggest lesson was don’t be afraid to ask the question “Are you thinking about killing yourself?”
“How you ask the question is less important than asking it,” said Lamb. “Showing that you care and asking is more important.”
After going over the signs to look for participants practiced asking each other. The training offered examples of both direct and indirect ways to ask the question so you can tailor your approach to the situation.
While getting up the courage to ask the question can be tough, research has shown people thinking about suicide feel relief after being asked according to the QPR Institute.
QPR is not counseling or treatment but is intended to offer hope.
If the person answers yes, the second step is persuading, which starts with listening. It’s tempting to offer up advice but Lamb emphasized the importance of listening.
“In their mind no one cares,” Lamb said.
The third step is to get someone help, which is most effective is when the person will allow you to make the appointment and take them. The second best is when you make an appointment for them and the third best is getting them to make a commitment to getting help.
About 47,000 lives are lost to suicide per year in the United States, said Lamb.
To save thousands, the QPR Institute has the goal of training millions, one in four people and one in each family unit, according to their website.
Through a grant, Aspire is able to offer three different suicide prevention classes for free. Class size ranges from five to 30.
You need enough people to promote discussion but not so many that it’s overwhelming, said Lamb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.