ANDERSON — Tenants who damage housing units will start paying more for cleanup and repairs under a resolution the Anderson Housing Authority approved Wednesday.
The authority’s created a list of charges that more accurately reflect the costs of materials and labor.
“This is something that should be done on an annual basis,” said Kim Townsend, executive director of AHA. “We are mandating pictures be taken and an inspection be done when clients move in and out of housing units.”
The intent is to have new clients sign the pictures of the condition when they move into a housing unit.
Board member Thomas Newman Jr. asked if the fees should be based on the annual cost of living increases and not require board action for future changes in costs.
Gary Nicholson, AHA financial manager, said the recent increased costs for building materials are outpacing the cost of living increase.
Mike Ward, president of the AHA board, said the construction cost index is a national standard for the increase in building materials.
Tenants will be provided a copy of the list of costs when they sign or renew a lease.
The board also approved a resolution that rental payment to landlords for housing units will based on the average market rate within five miles of Anderson.
Townsend said AHA didn’t want landlords to base their monthly rental fees on higher income areas of Anderson.
Kevin Sulc, chairman of Anderson Housing Inc., the nonprofit subsidiary of AHA, said the clean-up and demolition of the Lincolnshire Apartments building will start in the near future.
The Housing Authority is working with developer Garrison Frazier to convert the existing four-story building into 40 housing units.
Sulc said the Housing Authority has been approached with ideas for other potential projects from city officials and residents.
“We want to complete Lincolnshire before looking at other future projects.”
