ANDERSON — State crews continue to work to stop the flow of a hazardous material along MacArthur Court.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) first responded to the reported spill of a petroleum-based liquid flowing from Drews Parts into a ditch along MacArthur Court last Wednesday.
The IDEM Emergency Response staff returned to the site on Saturday after residents contacted them and the Richland Township Fire Department.
IDEM staff discovered there was a light sheen on top of the water in the drainage ditch, according to Barry Sneed, public information officer for IDEM.
Sneed said the environmental contractor used a vacuum truck to remove what has been described as hydraulic fluid coming off the Drews Parts property to the west of the adjacent subdivision.
The ditch runs along Flyntwood Drive and eventually flows into a nearby lake. Sneed said no oil was observed at the culvert that leads to the lake and no impact to the lake was observed.
Booms remain in place along with absorbent pads to make sure additional hydraulic fluid is not discovered.
The IDEM Emergency Response staff remained on the scene and expects to complete the cleanup Tuesday.
The Richland Township Fire Department were the first responders on the scene Wedesday and began to place booms to contain the spill and contacted IDEM.
Sneed said Drews Parts hired an environmental contractor to clean up the spill, which was described as small and didn’t pose a significant environmental threat.
The owner of the business, Kelly Drews, said they were tearing down a piece of heavy equipment.
Drews said a couple of gallons of oil might have been released and that the excavator has a 100-gallon tank and was under pressure.
