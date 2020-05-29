ANDERSON – There is a clear difference in philosophy among the two Republicans seeking the party’s nomination for 2nd District Commissioner.
Incumbent Mike Phipps is seeking a second term against Darlene Likens, who has served on the county council, as county treasurer and clerk.
Phipps also served one term as a member of the county council.
He is running for a second term on the same platform as in 2016 to improve public safety, improve the roads and to watch spending.
“The first two years I didn’t have a lot of input,” Phipps said as a member of the Board of Commissioners. “The past year and a half we have spent most of our time cleaning up the mess from years past.
“There is a lot of work that needs to be done,” he said. “We were able to accomplish some things this year.”
Phipps said if Tim Westerfield is elected to replace John Richwine from District 3, it would provide stabilization for many years.
Likens said she was approached by several people about running for the office and has of lot of backing and support.
“I felt the way things were going on with the employees and elected officials wasn’t right,” she said. “People didn’t think things were right with the redistricting and the vote centers.”
Phipps said his goals are for honest government, a balanced budget, more police patrols and lower taxes.
“Those are the core principals of county government,” he said. “The commissioners are responsible for hundreds of miles of roads and bridges.”
Phipps said he would like to see more road deputies hired by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department to lower response time.
Likens said she doesn’t know all the issues facing the county, but would support the vote center concept in the future if nothing changes in the current proposal.
She said a study on the need for a new jail has to be done before the county is faced with another federal lawsuit.
“People are frustrated,” Likens said. “They can’t seem to get anything accomplished. The first thing is to build trust among the elected officials and employees.”
Likens said that in her previous terms of office she has always been visible.
“I will attend all the necessary meetings,” she said.
Likens said she will also have regular office hours at the Madison County Government Center if elected.
Phipps said he has attended all of the commissioner meetings in the past two years.
“I’m not a lifetime politician,” he said. “I won’t hang around the courthouse. I’m there to represent the taxpayers.”
In recent months there has been a strained relationship between the commissioners and members of the Madison County Council.
Likens said she would talk with the council members on a one to one basis.
“That’s the difficulty,” she said. “The council is frustrated by the lack of communication.”
Phipps said he is concerned about the relationship with the council and said politics has infected the council.
“We had a good working relationship last year,” he said. “That seemed to change with the passing of Brent Holland.
“Posturing has become an element of the council,” Phipps said. “They don’t have the perspective of day to day operations of the county.”
Phipps said he should win the nomination because his role as a commissioner is to benefit the taxpayers.
“I’m a champion for better roads, public safety and will always put the taxpayer first in decisions,” he said.’
Likens said she will bring common sense to the office when it comes to making decisions.
“We can’t continue to be divided,” she said. “I will work to bring a vision back for Madison County and work with others to accomplish that.”
