ANDERSON — The clinic for city of Anderson employees opened in its new location Feb. 1 with a new provider, and city leaders hope that will lead to more participation.
The new location is in the former dispatch center on Eighth Street and Gene Gustin Way just down from the Central Services Building and is closer to the City Building than the former location at the Flagship.
“We didn’t have the participation in it that we really needed to make it viable. A lot of it was location,” said David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works.
Fredericks Inc. was awarded a contract of $285,200 to complete the remodel that includes a lab, two exam rooms and a consultation room with space to expand.
Currently the clinic is open to city employees only and is open half-days five days a week.
In the future, the clinic could expand to provide services for other businesses or government entities spreading the cost and allowing for more hours, he said.
On-site clinics can improve employee health and reduce expenses because of lower overhead costs, increased preventative care and early detection, according to a study published in the Online Journal of Issues in Nursing.
“If we can get our employees to go to the doctor, a lot of times you catch things early,” Eicks said.
“If you catch somebody in early stages of diabetes and you start changing some of their routine, it helps them be a healthier person, and gets their disease under control before it becomes really tough to manage,” he said.
The clinic is staffed with a doctor, registered nurse and assistant.
To incentivize using the clinic, the city offers $100 to encourage its employees to get their physicals. The clinic is also free to employees, including lab tests and prescriptions.
If employees want to keep their primary care doctors, they can still use the clinic for lab work and prescriptions.
“We buy it (prescriptions) through the provider. We get it at cost that way, so we’d much rather them come here and get their medicine,” Eicks said.
