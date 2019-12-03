FRANKTON — About a year and a half ago, Loretta Richardson and other members of the Frankton History Club put out a call for photos and memorabilia related to the town’s past.
Today, much of the memorabilia populates Richardson’s home, but the framed photos and reproductions of newspaper pages going back to the town’s golden era decorate the walls of the meeting and activities room of the Frankton Heritage Days Building at the center of the town.
“I would like to keep Frankton history in Frankton. Frankton through the years has lost its status as a noticed town,” she said. “We’re not done. We’re constantly getting things in. Most of this has been found in people’s drawers and closets, as most history is.”
Descended from people who moved to Frankton generations ago, Richardson, 75, was born there but moved away with her family to Elwood when she was 4 years old, moving back to the outskirts of town while in her 30s.
“But my grandparents lived here and other relatives, so I was always close by growing up,” she said. “I’ve always been connected to Frankton, and I’ve always loved Frankton.”
Richardson’s interest in history started at home, specifically the home of her grandparents, which she bought at auction to keep in the family.
“There was a lot of history that my grandparents saved in the attic,” she said.
The Frankton History Club started on June 28, 2018, with about 13 members and has grown to about 17 members, Richardson said. The club is in the process of becoming a historical society, which requires, among other things, acquiring nonprofit status.
The club also is collecting oral histories, and the Frankton Public Library is digitizing the photographic collection so it can’t be lost and is easily accessible.
As residents and former residents contributed their treasures, Richardson said she often ran into items that didn’t have much meaning until an original photo was brought in by someone else.
“It’s always fun to find something new,” she said.
Having the photos is just the beginning, Richardson said.
“Even though we have the pictures, there’s more to be found out about how the buildings functioned and how they were used,” she said. The only building that remains in its original state, she added, is the privately owned Pennsylvania Depot.
Some of that information is gleaned from insurance maps dating from 1895, 1900 and 1909.
Richardson, whose grandparents owned a grocery store in Frankton, said she believes getting a handle on Frankton’s history is essential to its regrowth and future, which was jump-started last year with the development of a comprehensive plan.
“You can’t move forward until you know where you’ve been. People who move here have very little ways of knowing the history,” she said.
Though many of the original buildings, including the Grand View Hotel, the Hoosier Fence Co. and local canning factories, have been razed or burnt down, Richardson said much of the town’s effort is directed toward preserving what remains.
“We’re trying to get to Main Street status. That will let us fix the facades of our buildings as Elwood has done,” she said.
Though the history club is looking for a permanent home for the collection, some items have been made accessible to the public through a pop-up museum, Richardson said.
Madison County Historian Stephen Jackson has spoken at Frankton History Club meetings and offered his advice and congratulations on getting organized. He said having the collection, which he described as impressive, will be a benefit to the town and to the school system.
“I think it’s very important. A community should know its history,” he said. “It nurtures the community in so many ways. It becomes a place where people can go and learn about their past, and if you learn about the past you have some idea of the future.”
Growing the collection and finding a place for it also helps shed light on the history of Madison County, Jackson said.
“There are people who live there who have information that maybe the county historical society doesn’t have.”
Jackson said Frankton is the second town in Pipe Creek Township to make a concerted effort toward collecting and recording its history. Elwood, similarly, has reconstituted its historical society, and he’d like to see the same in communities such as Lapel, Chesterfield and Markleville.
