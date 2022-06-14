ANDERSON — The co-defendant in the murder trial of Joshua Treadwell changed her testimony since the first trial ended in a mistrial.
Treadwell, 31, is on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 on a charge of murder in connection with the October 2020 shooting death of Arneshia Fuller.
The trial will resume Thursday.
Treadwell maintained he shot Fuller, of Anderson, in self-defense.
His girlfriend at the time, Brooklyn Parnell, testified Tuesday that she met Fuller through Treadwell’s sister.
She testified that on the day of the shooting, she and Treadwell picked up a friend, Taylor Hubble, and stopped at the gas station at 19th and Meridian streets.
Parnell said Fuller was at the gas station and when a woman with Fuller approached Parnell’s car, Fuller left and returned within five minutes.
She testified that Fuller started yelling at Treadwell at the gas station and pounding on Parnell’s car window where she was sitting.
Parnell said she didn’t know why Fuller was angry with them and that she didn’t see a weapon.
She testified that when she left the gas station, Fuller followed them for several minutes.
Parnell said she decided to go to the 1400 block of Forkner Street to a house where she would feel safe.
“I didn’t think about going to the police station,” Parnell said during questioning by Deputy Prosecutor Dan Kopp.
She believed she heard a gunshot, but then said it could have been rocks from a gravel road hitting the car.
During questioning, Parnell said she sent a text to the woman who owns the Forkner Street home reading “911 Emergency.”
Earlier Tuesday, Parnell had testified her cell phone was dead.
Parnell said she went to the Forkner Street address to enjoy the rest of the evening.
During the March trial, she testified to hearing five shots at the time Fuller was shot, and that Treadwell was in the house when Fuller was shot.
On Tuesday, witness Henry Clay testified that he twice saw Treadwell in possession of a handgun, both earlier in the day at Parnell’s apartment and a second time at the Forkner Street residence.
Court documents show the shooting took place about 8:27 p.m. Oct. 25, 2020. When police arrived, they found Fuller, of Anderson, had been shot in the chest.
An autopsy determined she was shot once.
According to a probable cause affidavit, detectives determined the shooting was the result of a verbal argument involving Treadwell, Parnell and Fuller that took place two or three months earlier.
A witness told police she was at her residence on Forkner Street, Fuller was in front of the house and Treadwell arrived about 8 p.m.
The woman said Fuller got out of her car and got into an argument with Treadwell.
The witness said Treadwell pointed a gun at Fuller and shot her in the chest, got back into a car with Parnell and left the scene.
A second witness told police she saw Fuller spit at Treadwell, who then pointed a gun and shot Fuller.
Treadwell eventually called dispatch and turned himself in to police.
Parnell’s been convicted of battery with serious bodily injury and is serving five years in prison.