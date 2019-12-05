PENDLETON — The Drug Free South Madison County Coalition continued its campaign Wednesday to convince residents and the town council that a proposed ordinance forbidding the sale of marijuana within the town limits would be in the best interests of its youngest inhabitants.
They managed to get longtime resident Ruth Ann Monaghan, one of 30 audience members, on their side after she heard the panel moderated by Madison County Circuit Court 4 Judge David Happe.
“I don’t have anything against it,” she said of the proposed ordinance. “After hearing their explanations, it made sense, and I don’t have a problems with the ordinance.”
The Town Council completed a first reading of the resolution for the proposed ordinance at its November meeting. The council is expected to complete a second reading and vote on it at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 12.
Coalition members said they expect Indiana lawmakers to jump on the recreational marijuana bandwagon to capture tax revenue it is likely to generate, especially after Illinois and Michigan have legalized it.
Coalition member Bill Hutton assured the audience, which included leaders from social service and government organizations throughout Madison County, that the proposed ordinance is intended to prohibit only the retail sale of marijuana and cannabis-related products, such as edibles.
“If you want to grow it at your house, you’ll be able to. If you want to smoke it at your house, you’ll be able to,” he said.
Panel member Mike Taylor, director of counseling at Pendleton Heights High School, said the proposed ordinance would not stop the use of weed by minors, but keeping it from being readily available would slow them down. He said he’s afraid the popularity of recreational marijuana among teens might explode the same way the vaping craze did, making it difficult for educators to control.
“What we’re trying to prevent is the same thing that happened with vape. I want to put in place every hurdle possible,” he said.
Taylor said the school confiscated about 150 vape pens in a two-week period. “I’m not trying to scare you. I’m just giving you the facts,” he said. “What scares me the most is edibles that look like gummie bears. It’s a lot easier to conceal, a lot easier to bring in.”
When asked whether marijuana or THC-laced products had ever killed anyone, Taylor shared the story of three Pendleton children, one of whom almost died a few years after ingesting THC-laced wax.
Coalition members Judge George Gasparovic said children may not die or overdose, but marijuana can have lifelong effects on the brain development of those younger than 25.
“They may not die, but THC will affect a child’s mind,” he said.
It didn’t take much to convince Madison County Sheriff’s Department Maj. Joseph Cole, who for many years oversaw the DARE anti-drug program in schools. He said he’d talked to sheriffs from states where recreational marijuana was legalized. “I’ve had some sheriffs say their crashes have quadrupled since marijuana was legalized in their states,” he said.
Cole said he’d like to see a countywide ordinance similar to the one proposed for Pendleton. “They’re doing a good thing by trying to protect children,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.