PENDLETON — The Drug Free South Madison County Coalition on Thursday is expected to introduce before the Pendleton Town Council a proposed ordinance addressing marijuana use and businesses related to its sale.
The proposed ordinance would impose restrictions on commercial marijuana activity, including its “cultivation, possession, manufacture, distribution, processing, storing, laboratory testing, labeling, transportation, distribution, delivery, or sale.” It reiterates that cultivation, distribution and use already is unlawful under the Indiana Code.
Coalition members Municipal Judge George Gasparovic and Bill Hutton, a member of the South Madison Community Schools board of trustees, have said their goal is to make Pendleton the first town in the state to outlaw marijuana in the likely event the state legalizes its production, sale and use for recreational purposes. They said they hope Madison County will become the first county in the state to outlaw it, too.
With the Indiana General Assembly preparing for its 2020 short session in January, it’s possible that once again, legislation will be introduced to follow the lead of other states, including Illinois, that have done so. Coalition members said lawmakers will be under pressure by tobacco companies to legalize marijuana.
Gasparovic over the past couple of months has approached the town council repeatedly with the idea of restricting marijuana within town limits, similar to some municipalities in Colorado. He and Hutton said they continue to believe marijuana is a gateway to the use of stronger drugs, such as crack, heroin and methamphetamines.
