ANDERSON — The Madison County Bicentennial Committee has received initial approval to receive $125,000 for the 2023 celebration.
The Madison County Council of Government’s board Thursday approved the request for the funds from the county’s share of food and beverage tax revenues.
The request has to be approved by the Madison County Council, which meets next Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of the Madison County Government Center.
Madison County was officially formed on Nov. 10, 1823.
Sen. Tim Lanane, who is heading up the Madison County Bicentennial Commission, said the projected budget for the celebration is $250,000.
“The county needs to have a good bicentennial,” he said. “We have put together a steering committee that is reflective of the entire county.”
Lanane said the committee is planning a major celebration on Nov. 10, 2023 and a majority of the events will take place during the summer months.
Several subcommittees have been formed to work on events, finances, publicity and legacy.
He said the initial plans call for concerts, historic home and church tours, a settler’s experience and a 200-lap race at Anderson Speedway.
“This is a work in progress,” Lanane said. “We are looking at what other communities have done. We want to tell the story of Madison County and to include all the communities.”
Lanane said the committee is looking at how Anderson celebrated in 2013 the 150th anniversary of the city.
“A $250,000 budget is realistic,” he said. “We’re asking other communities to contribute money to the celebration.”
Jerry Bridges, executive director of COG, said the Madison County Community Foundation will receive funds for the celebration.
Lanane said the Grunewald Home in Anderson will be celebrating 100 years in 2023 and wants to be a part of the bicentennial celebration.
The Madison County Historical Society is planning events that will highlight all 14 townships in the county starting in September.