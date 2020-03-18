ANDERSON — Two local college campuses have moved their instruction online through the end of the semester because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Following the lead of colleges and universities around the nation, Ivy Tech Community College and Purdue Polytechnic Anderson announced last week they would go online until early April but have revised the measure to extend to the remainder of the school year.
Anderson University, which also announced last week that instruction would move online the week of March 23-27, has not changed its guidance. However, the university’s crisis task force is expected to meet on Wednesday.
Most K-12 school districts throughout the state, including Madison County and surrounding communities, also have moved to a combination of eLearning and 20 days of attendance waivers from the state at least through the end of March.
But with estimates from local, state and national health officials that it may take eight weeks to several months for the pandemic to run its course, the universities already are deciding to move online through the end of the school year.
Ivy Tech, which was on spring break last week, announced Monday that its virtual instruction will start March 23 and extend through May 16.
Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said in a prepared statement that officials continuously monitored the coronavirus pandemic, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines during that period, weighing all options.
“Our focus is always on the safety and academic success of our students,” she said. “At this time, given the escalating cases in Indiana and across the country, we believe that offering our courses virtually through the end of the semester is now the most viable alternative considering we currently offer nearly half of our courses online today.”
However, Ivy Tech’s campuses will remain open to allow students access to computer labs and to provide essential services such as advising, financial aid and access to faculty.
“Accommodations will be made for labs, clinicals and some technology courses to meet in groups of 10 or less if safety of all involved through social distancing can be assured,” the statement said.
Purdue Polytechnic receives its directives from Purdue University.
“We received word from President (Mitch) Daniels that we are extending our online instruction until the end of the semester including final exams,” said Purdue Polytechnic Director Corey Sharp.
Though Anderson University has continued to provide housing for students and has set aside an apartment building in the event students need to be isolated, officials also have taken a variety of other measures to reduce the potential spread of the novel coronavirus. That includes closing down the Kardatzke Wellness Center and Nicholson Library, suspending chapel services and asking students to call ahead before visiting Health Services.
