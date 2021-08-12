ANDERSON − Vaccination policies are scattered as the start of fall classes approach at colleges and universities across Indiana.
At least 18 post-secondary schools — including Butler University, all Indiana University schools and the University of Notre Dame — will require students to become fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by the time they arrive on campus.
In June, IU, the state’s largest four-year university, faced a lawsuit from eight students after mandating the coronavirus vaccine. Initially, the university was going to require proof of vaccination from students. Later, in order to conform with state law, IU officials decided not to require proof.
An Indiana appellate court issued a ruling this week allowing IU’s vaccine requirement for the fall semester to stand.
Dozens of other colleges and universities in Indiana — including Anderson University, Ivy Tech Community College and Ball State University — have no vaccine requirements.
AU President John Pistole encourages students and employees to consider the option of undergoing vaccination, but the university will not require it.
He noted that protocols might change if other virus variants arise in the community.
“We are still evaluating the new CDC guidance, while noting that the state of Indiana and Madison County are not issuing new mask mandates,” Pistole said. “We will continue to closely monitor these health conditions, and if necessary, adjust our policies accordingly.”
In-person lectures will be integrated throughout the academic year, and there will be no mask requirement. The school will start classes Monday, Aug. 16.
An incoming freshman, B. Stewart, who will participate on the AU women’s cross country and track teams, doesn’t plan to get vaccinated. According to NCAA guidelines, unvaccinated student-athletes will be routinely tested.
The AU runner, who asked that her first name not be used in this article, doesn’t think testing’s fair.
“I don’t think any schools should require their students to get the vaccine before coming to school. The flu vaccine has never been required, and this is a similar vaccine,” she said.
“Student-athletes shouldn’t be regularly tested if they don’t have the vaccine, because all other illnesses can spread just like COVID. Everyone has their reasons for why they want the vaccine and why they don’t, and I feel like that should be respected.”
Based on statistics from the last school year, AU officials have reason to be concerned about the virus spreading on campus.
The COVID-19 Task Force at AU reported that 215 students and 35 employees tested positive for the virus during the 2020-2021 school year. During the past school year, there were 1,406 total students enrolled, with 305 faculty members.
‘WELL, IT’S A CHOICE’
In April, the task force provided an on-site vaccination clinic for those age 18 and older who wanted the vaccine, which resulted in a “strong turnout,” according to Pistole. He believes the majority of students and employees will be vaccinated before campus arrival.
“We’re trying to assess our student body, parents, 30,000 alumni, just trying to see what we can do to make it the safest possible campus without overstepping,” Pistole said. “We expect you to be responsible if you don’t want to get the vaccination.”
Throughout the first semester, Pistole said, unvaccinated students will be scheduled for randomized COVID-19 testing free of charge.
“Some may interpret it as a penalty if they don’t get vaccinated, and I say, ‘Well, it’s a choice,’” Pistole said.
Colleges and universities across the state and around the country have a choice to make, as well: require vaccination — or not.
Data recently published by the Chronicle of Higher Education shows more than 611 public and private institutions nationwide are mandating that students or employees receive some form of the vaccine going into the 2021-2022 school year.
Several states are banning university COVID-19 immunization requirements, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arkansas, Montana and South Carolina have enacted laws that ban such vaccination mandates.
According to a April 28-May 2 Inside Higher Ed survey of 2,002 students at 105 institutions, 85% of college students have received at least a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or planned to become vaccinated. Among the 15% of unvaccinated students, 4 in 10 said they would leave their university if the vaccine were required.
Campuses are setting their own procedures for students who choose not to receive the vaccine.
Purdue — with 43,000 students, the state’s third-largest university — is not requiring the vaccine. But unvaccinated Purdue students will be subject to regular testing.
Many schools require immunization records before a student begins their college career to avoid the spread of transmittable diseases. Indiana state law requires college students to be immunized against measles and other diseases, including tetanus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has repeatedly verified that approved COVID vaccines are safe and effective. But not everyone accepts the CDC’s recommendation.
The student survey by Inside Higher Ed also found that 80% of students who support a campus vaccine mandate have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot. Meanwhile, of those who oppose a mandate, just 25% have received at least one shot.
‘IN SUCH AN ODD SPACE’
Ivy Tech Community College, the state’s largest university system, will not require the vaccine, while highly recommending it for students and staff.
Because of rising COVID-19 cases, the protocol for both vaccinated and unvaccinated Ivy Tech students to wear masks while in class took effect August 2.
Ivy Tech Anderson Chancellor Mia Johnson believes the college shouldn’t enforce a vaccine mandate, and she doesn’t foresee the protocol changing.
“Ivy Tech is open access — it’s open to everybody,” Johnson said. “Some folks, for whatever reason, may not want to get the vaccine. It may not be safe for them, religious reasons, all kinds of reasons.
“If we say, ‘If you do not get the vaccine, you can’t be educated by us,’ that’s going a little too far for me, personally.”
COVID-19 testing has not been required by the school. Johnson said that fewer than five students and faculty members reported positive tests to the institution last school year.
On June 10, each of the 19 Ivy Tech Community College campuses offered walk-in vaccination clinics. Those that received the vaccine were entered to win a laptop. Johnson said only 11 students used the walk-in clinic.
“I would love to believe that everybody that didn’t come (to the open-clinic) went elsewhere,” Johnson said. “I think we’re in such an odd space, politically, culturally, socially. I think the way that the virus has been handled from its onset has made this political when it shouldn’t be.
Lapel’s John Beeman, an incoming junior at Ivy Tech in Anderson, said he thinks the vaccine is safe, but he agrees with Ivy Tech protocols to make it optional. A member of the military, Beeman received both vaccine doses through the army, where it was highly recommended. He believes it is up to students to decide whether they want to get vaccinated.
“The pandemic was pretty bad ... death rates were to where it was wiping out a lot of people, and a lot of younger people weren’t affected as much as older people were,” Beeman said.
‘ASSESSING IMPLICATIONS’
As normal campus life returns in the upcoming semester at Ball State, Vice President of Marketing and Communications Kathy Wolf said, the university encourages its students to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
BSU students are not required to have been vaccinated before arriving on campus.
“Our protocols haven’t changed based on the new (CDC) guidelines,” Wolf wrote in an email. “We are still assessing any implications that may be warranted.”
Students who have not been vaccinated will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test before arriving on campus for the Aug. 23 start of classes. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated students will be expected to practice safety and health protocols.
Administration recently announced that all students and faculty will be required to wear masks in all campus buildings.
Unvaccinated students will be randomly tested and required to self-isolate if exposed to someone who tests positive.
Senior Andrew Cannon plans to receive his first dose of the vaccine before the school year and agrees with Ball State’s protocols for the semester.
“I like that it’s not required, but I think it’s a great idea to get the vaccine,” Cannon said. “I think it’s understandable for them to (random test) from a risk-management perspective.”
With the goal to increase the number of fully vaccinated people on campus, Ball State’s executive leadership team started an incentive program in early July. While it’s too early to determine how many students have been fully vaccinated, at the beginning of July 57.3% of employees were. Wolf said the numbers would continue to climb as fall term approaches.
“Collectively, we believe anything that raises awareness and might give people a reason to get vaccinated is a good idea,” Wolf said.
Each Wednesday through Sept. 8, eight vaccinated students will be randomly selected in a drawing to receive prizes. Fully vaccinated employees may receive incentives such as four hours of paid time off or a $100 deduction from their Ball State health care premium.
“I think having the incentive program is really enticing and smart of them to do,” Cannon said. “I see it as something that will motivate younger people to do it, as well, especially college students.”
