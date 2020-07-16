ANDERSON — Comments during an informal session of the Anderson City Council on Thursday were about equally divided concerning recent remarks by Mayor Thomas Broderick.
If viewers watching the virtual meeting expected fireworks to erupt, for the most part they were disappointed with few of the 100 people making comments.
On July 4, Broderick accidentally posted a Facebook video where he was heard making comments about the City Council.
He referred to council members as “those people” and that council members were driving him nuts.
Council members Jon Bell, Rebecca Crumes and Jennifer Culp called the special council meeting via Zoom. Councilman Ty Bibbs participated briefly until a possible violation of the state’s Open Door Law was raised.
Council members not attending were Ollie H. Dixon, Don Lynch, Rick Muir and Joe Newman. Council President Lance Stephenson was out of town.
“No one is going after Mayor Broderick. The community has questions,” Crumes said of the meeting.
Gauyn Villegas said he heard nothing said by Broderick that could be considered racial prejudice or racial inequality.
When asked by a speaker about removing the mayor, Bell said the council has no authority to remove the mayor. He said the mayor would have to be convicted of a crime.
Another caller wanted clarification of what “those people” meant, but the three council members couldn’t comment.
Mary Baker Boudissa said part of the problem is people willing to dismiss what were overt racial slurs.
“This is a mayor who depends on the votes of people of color,” she said. “He showed disrespect for the council by referring to them as ‘those people.’ ”
Baker-Boudissa said there is a petition calling for Broderick to resign.
“There are people looking for other legal grounds to remove the mayor,” she said.
Culp said other people have lost their jobs for making similar comments.
“In my opinion, there were racial undertones,” she said of the Facebook comment.
Pam Stires said the Zoom meeting was a waste of time.
“You don’t have the support of all the council members,” she said.
Crumes said people were traumatized by the comments.
“We have to work with the mayor,” she said. “I’m appalled by what was said.
“I’m not hateful,” Crumes said in response to a post. “I’m passionate about our city and the way things look. There is no communication and no inclusion by the mayor.”
Anikka King, president of the League of Women Voters and a city employee, said there is a disparity in spending in the city.
“There is no investment on the west side,” she said. “Ninety percent of the Blacks live on the west side.”
King said women and people of color working for the city are treated differently, but provided no specifics to back up the claim.
At the start of the meeting, Bell raised concerns about the legality of the Zoom meeting.
He said since five members were not present to have a quorum, it could not be an official council meeting. Bell said if more than three members were in attendance it would be in violation of the state’s Open Door Law.
He asked Bibbs to leave the meeting because he might have influence over some people who wanted to speak.
Bell said he would leave the meeting if Bibbs wanted to remain on the Zoom meeting.
“I will step out. I don’t want to violate any law,” he said.
Bibbs then left the meeting.
