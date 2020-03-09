ANDERSON — The Madison County Commissioners have proposed an option to replace the defeated concept of opening 28 vote centers in 2020.
The commissioners also on Monday voted to name Rob Jozwiak as interim county administrator.
Commissioner Mike Phipps said because of the current voting situation, the Madison County Government Center could be open for extended hours before the primary.
Phipps proposed keeping the courthouse open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the 28 days prior to the May 5 primary. He said the building would be open Monday through Saturday.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger estimated keeping the Madison County Government Center open for the extended hours would require at least one security guard for an additional 110 to 120 hours at a cost of between $1,760 and $1,920 for the 28 days.
Mellinger said if two security guards are required, the cost to the county would double.
Phipps said the commissioners would make the conference room available on the first floor if additional space was required for early voting.
The Madison County Election Board would have to approve the additional early voting hours proposed by Phipps.
Because Madison County Board of Commissioners didn’t approve a resolution designating the county as a vote center county by the March 5 deadline, Madison County Clerk Olivia Clerk said the county could have to purchase an additional 170 voting machines.
Pratt estimated the cost at $870,000 to purchase the additional equipment and adding poll workers or a cost of $550,000 if the county leases paper ballot voting machines from Election Systems & Software.
Phipps and President Kelly Gaskill both said after the meeting they won’t vote for a contract to purchase additional voting machines.
The commissioners have to approve all contracts.
The Madison County Council will consider a request from the Madison County Election Board on Tuesday to appropriate $850,000 for new voting machines and $50,000 for professional services.
Phipps made the motion to hire Jozwiak, who was an independent candidate for mayor of Anderson last year, on an interim basis.
After the meeting Phipps said Jozwiak will start work Monday at a salary of $47,913.
“We advertised the position and got very little response,” he said. “We reached out to several people and Rob (Jozwiak) accepted the position.”
Former county administrator Tim Westerfield resigned earlier this year to accept a position in the private sector.
