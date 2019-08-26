ANDERSON — Madison County commissioners have approved the appointment of a new director for the Community Corrections Complex.
The commissioners on Monday approved the recommendation of the Madison County Community Corrections Advisory Board to name Mason Brizendine to that role.
Brizendine has been interim director since Ann Roberts was terminated by the Advisory Board in March citing a lack of confidence.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Steve Koester, president of the Advisory Board, said the board changed the director’s job description and advertised the position nationally.
There were 22 applicants as a result of the nationwide search, he said.
Koester said a committee of the Advisory Board interviewed six candidates and the top three finalists were then interviewed by the entire board.
“He (Brizendine) has a good long-term plan to correct the problems at the Community Corrections Complex,” Koester said.
Commissioner John Richwine said Brizendine has done a good job as the interim director.
The commissioners voted to name Al Epperly as the Madison County properties manager.
Epperly has been serving as acting property manager since the commissioners terminated Kent Odom in June.
Epperly had previously served as the properties manager.
“I accept the challenge,” Epperly said of managing the county’s properties, which include the Madison County Government Center, Madison County Detention Center, Madison County Youth Center and the Madison County Community Corrections Complex.
